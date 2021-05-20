MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MIXT opened at $14.09 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $341.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.