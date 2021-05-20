MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIXT opened at $14.09 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $341.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

