Mizuho Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $55.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 236.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 191.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 363,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.