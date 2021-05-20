MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) shares rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 56,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 151,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

About MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

