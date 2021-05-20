Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,601 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Moderna worth $38,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50,961 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $2,206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,629,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,681,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,717,390 shares of company stock worth $835,244,631. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $157.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

