Moeda Loyalty Points Trading 33.1% Lower This Week (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01174343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.44 or 0.09922066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.