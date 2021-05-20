Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

