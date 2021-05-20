MonetaryUnit Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,230.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $13,230.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000109 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00019437 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00244304 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 222,551,574 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

