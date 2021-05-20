Monetha (MTH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.78 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $533,279.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01201118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.56 or 0.09841498 BTC.

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

