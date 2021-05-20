MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.69. MoneyGram International shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 16,229 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

