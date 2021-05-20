Moneysupermarket.com Group’s (MONY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

MONY traded up GBX 8.54 ($0.11) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 270.34 ($3.53). 1,181,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,695. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.96. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 266.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

