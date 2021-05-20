Monkey Project (MONK) Price Down 14.6% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1,990.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,533,435 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

