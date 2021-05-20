Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.74. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Specifically, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,537 shares of company stock worth $12,850,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,831,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 274,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

