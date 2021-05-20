More Coin Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $199,226.25 and approximately $4,523.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00076102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.01163233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.51 or 0.09847104 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

