Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of LON MGAM traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.06. The company has a market cap of £943.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 197.08 ($2.57) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

In other news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.