Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) PT Raised to GBX 365 at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGAM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,054. The firm has a market capitalization of £943.15 million and a P/E ratio of -41.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 197.08 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 27,165 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £84,754.80 ($110,732.69).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

