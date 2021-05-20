Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.700-8.800 EPS.

MSI stock opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.46. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

