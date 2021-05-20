MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Purchases $12,304.48 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Louise K. Goeser purchased 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $12,304.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,881.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MSM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.