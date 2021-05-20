M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.54 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.83 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

