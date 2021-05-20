M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,033 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

