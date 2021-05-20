M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,087 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

