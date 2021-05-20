M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,685 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $339.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $243.17 and a 12-month high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.