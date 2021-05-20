M&T Bank Corp Sells 31,805 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,805 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

