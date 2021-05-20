M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,527 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.