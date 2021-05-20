M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,349 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.