Mysterium (MYST) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $134,083.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00018689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.14 or 0.01169350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.97 or 0.09854314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00101189 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.