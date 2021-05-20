N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

N Brown Group stock traded down GBX 4.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.30 ($0.87). The company had a trading volume of 5,682,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,507. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The company has a market cap of £305.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.04.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

