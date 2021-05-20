N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
N Brown Group stock traded down GBX 4.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 66.30 ($0.87). The company had a trading volume of 5,682,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,507. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58. The company has a market cap of £305.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.04.
About N Brown Group
