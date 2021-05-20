Naka Bodhi Token Reaches One Day Volume of $26,189.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $26,189.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00412563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00217446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.01 or 0.00983960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

