Namecoin Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Namecoin has a market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $26,527.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003580 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,588.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $819.44 or 0.02018883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00477508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

