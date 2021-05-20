Nano (NANO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Billion

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $242.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $8.24 or 0.00020465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,251.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.92 or 0.06844284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $798.42 or 0.01983571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00520080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00173886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00637676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.90 or 0.00464322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00439057 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

