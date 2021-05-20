National Bank Financial Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.01.

HBM traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$3.30 and a one year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.76.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

