National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.74.

Shares of TSE LUN traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.36. 1,925,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.41. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

