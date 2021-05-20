National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CM. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

