National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$14.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUG. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

TSE:LUG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 171,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.94. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,700. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. Insiders have sold a total of 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

