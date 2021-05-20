National Bank Financial Increases Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $155.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

RGLD stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.03. 326,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,217. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.85. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

