National Bank Financial Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
TKO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 378,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,820. The company has a market cap of C$781.60 million and a P/E ratio of 50.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.
In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at C$132,383.40. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
