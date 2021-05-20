National Bank Financial Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TKO traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 378,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,820. The company has a market cap of C$781.60 million and a P/E ratio of 50.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at C$132,383.40. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.