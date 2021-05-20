National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.85.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.41 on Thursday, hitting C$92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,511. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.30. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$52.17 and a twelve month high of C$93.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

