National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$92.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,511. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$88.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.30. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$52.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.