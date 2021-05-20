National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$96.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.95.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$93.07. 1,709,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,091. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$52.17 and a 12-month high of C$93.48. The firm has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.30.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

