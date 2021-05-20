National Bankshares Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$10.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.67.

TSE:BTO traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.32. 1,396,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,897. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.58. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4618068 earnings per share for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

