National Bankshares Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,930. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,357,636 shares of company stock worth $6,679,609.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

