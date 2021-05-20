National Bankshares Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$11.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.16.
CG stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.31. 367,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,310. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.73. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59.
In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
