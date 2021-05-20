National Bankshares Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$11.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.16.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.31. 367,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,310. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.73. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.