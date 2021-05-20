National Bankshares Boosts Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$108.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,654. The firm has a market cap of C$71.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$95.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$80.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

