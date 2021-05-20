National Bankshares Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$13.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.02. The company had a trading volume of 168,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.05. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

