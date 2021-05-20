National Bankshares Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.69.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.28. 1,541,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,445. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.37. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$657,327.58. Insiders sold a total of 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $693,740 over the last three months.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.