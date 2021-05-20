National Bankshares Increases Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$198.83.

Shares of FNV traded up C$3.12 on Thursday, reaching C$182.47. 154,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,408. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$163.58. The stock has a market cap of C$34.86 billion and a PE ratio of 48.45. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

