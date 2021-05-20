National Bankshares Increases Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$22.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRX. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded up C$0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,637. The company has a market cap of C$621.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.55.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

