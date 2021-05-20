National Bankshares Increases Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$57.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KL. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.64.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:KL traded up C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$52.68. 430,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$76.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.