National Bankshares Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$14.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.63.

LUG stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.19. The company had a trading volume of 129,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$527,467.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,004,700. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at C$442,328.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

