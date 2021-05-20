National Bankshares Increases Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.15.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.