National Bankshares Increases Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target to C$17.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NEXA stock traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.85. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.34 and a 52 week high of C$14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -113.68.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

